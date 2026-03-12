March 12, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Nasser tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart!

Nasser tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart! (Photo: IANS/video grab)

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The South Indian Artistes' Association President Nasser on Thursday urged Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad to tender a heartfelt apology for a derogatory comment he had recently made on iconic Tamil actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR).

Rajendra Prasad, during the course of his speech at an event, heaped praise on veteran Telugu actor Kanta Rao. While highlighting Kanta Rao's significance, he made a comment that demeaned legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

Nasser's appeal, which was made through a brief video clipping, came soon after actor Vishal strongly condemned the Telugu actor's remark about the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a video message to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garu, he said, "My dear friend and my colleague, just now I saw a video where you were praising the craft of the great actor Kanta Rao Garu. It's wonderful. An actor praising another actor, an actor respecting another actor's craft is a wonderful thing."

Nasser said that he was however hurt when Rajendra Prasad said something "in comparison with the great actor MGR Garu."

"Every Tamilian will get hurt. Not only Tamilians, some of your colleagues have sent audio tapes where they are hurt. We have, we in the sense the Telugu industry and the Tamil industry, have a very long tradition where we exchanged our talents," Nasser said and pointed out that great directors, actors, musicians, cameramen and writers from one industry had worked in the other.

Nasser went on to say, "MGR Garu is not only an actor, not only an entertainer, he was a great leader. He ruled us, he ruled us for more than a decade. He was a very important advisor when the great NTR Garu started a party. Apolitically, we love him, we honour him. I don't want to elaborate this. You know what has happened, my dear friend. But please, I am talking this not sitting in the chair of President of South Indian Actors' Association. As a part of the film industry, I am requesting you to tender an apology from your heart. I think you will justify it.Thank you, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garu."

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Divyanka Tripathi shares her relationship rule for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares her relationship rule for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ to re-releases in cinemas a week ahead of release of 2nd part of the franchise

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ to re-releases in cinemas a week ahead of release of 2nd part of the franchise

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill student in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill student in Balochistan

'It's going to be trial by fire for RCB at home,' says Mukund ahead of IPL 2026

'It's going to be trial by fire for RCB at home,' says Mukund ahead of IPL 2026

MI vs RCB is going to be a houseful, won't get a bigger match than this: Pathan

MI vs RCB is going to be a houseful, won't get a bigger match than this: Pathan

Sidhant recalls the simple words from his mother & grandmother that have helped kept him grounded

Sidhant recalls the simple words from his mother & grandmother that have helped kept him grounded

Papon’s train journey from Surat to Mumbai features his Gamosa, a piece of his childhood

Papon’s train journey from Surat to Mumbai features his Gamosa, a piece of his childhood

Consumers hit as prices of daily goods surge in Pakistan, shopkeepers blame petrol costs

Consumers hit as prices of daily goods surge in Pakistan, shopkeepers blame petrol costs

Nasser tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart! (Photo: IANS/video grab)

Nasser tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart!

Genelia D’Souza reminds all the mothers out there: Focus on progress not perfection

Genelia D’Souza reminds all the mothers out there: Focus on progress not perfection