Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill student in Balochistan

Quetta, March 12 (IANS) Another Baloch student was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the mutilated body of 18-year-old Zameer Dargarzai Baloch from the Sardo area of Panjgur district was dumped on Wednesday in the Washap area of Panjgur district, after he had been subjected to enforced disappearance for eight days.

According to the rights body, Zameer was forcibly disappeared on March 3 from the Chitkan region in Panjgur by Pakistan-backed death squads.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, "Such acts have become a systematic pattern in Balochistan, where Baloch youth and students are forcibly disappeared, killed, and their bodies dumped. What kind of state allows such crimes against its own people? In Panjgur, the dumping of Baloch bodies has become a daily reality, raising serious questions about a system that treats its own citizens in this manner."

The rights body called on the international community and human rights organisations to urgently take notice of the ongoing violence in Balochistan, stating that the "lives of Baloch youth are increasingly treated as if they have no value".

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department on Wednesday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of another two civilians.

Paank strongly condemned the targeted killing of 27-year-old Abdullah Baloch, a resident of the Mawach region in Panjgur district. His killing, it said, has created fear and concern among residents, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by civilians in Balochistan.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that Abdullah Baloch was fatally shot on March 10 by Pakistan-backed death squads operating in Panjgur.

In a separate incident, Paank revealed that 18-year-old driver Nazeer was shot dead in the Turbat region in Kech district by armed operatives linked to death squads on March 8.

"This incident reflects the grim reality faced by people in Balochistan, where young civilians increasingly become victims of extrajudicial killings," the rights body noted.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

