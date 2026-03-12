'Fighting just war to make sure Israelis are safe': Israel's Opposition Leader Lapid

Tel Aviv, March 12 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Israel, Yair Lapid, said on Thursday that Israel is fighting a "just war" to ensure that all the people in the country are safe and not being harmed by terrorist organisations.

Speaking to reporters, Lapid stated that Israel is fighting the war in the north as Hezbollah and Iran are targetting the area with drones and rockets.

He said, "If you want to know why is it that we're fighting this war here up in the Israeli north, it's because if there will be a siren right now you'd better run, otherwise in 10 seconds you'll be dead because Hezbollah terror organisation is bombing this area. Iran is sending drones and rockets over to this area and you won't have enough time to hide. So what we are doing is fighting a just war in order to make sure that all Israelis are safe and not being harmed by terror organisations or terror regimes."

His statement comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which began after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed late Supreme Leader Khamenei and senior military commanders. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting US and Israel, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry has said that 179 injured people have been taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours due to the conflict with Iran. The victims include both civilians and soldiers. Among those admitted in hospitals, four are in moderate condition and 157 are in good condition while 18 people were undergoing treatment for anxiety, The Times of Israel reported.

The ministry did not reveal the details about cause of injuries. However, it is assumed that majority of injured people were trying to reach shelter instead of a direct result of missile fire from Iran or rocket fire from Lebanon.

According to the ministry, 2,745 people have been admitted to hospitals since Israel's war with Iran began on February 28. Among those, 85 people are currently hospitalised. Among those admitted in hospital, 11 people are in serious condition, 10 people are in moderate condition, and 64 are in good condition, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, Israel said that Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, the fourth since midnight. According to initial military assessments, the missile was intercepted and no injuries are reported. Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and parts of the south and West Bank.

--IANS

akl/rad