Arjun Rampal wishes birthday to Dhurandhar maker Aditya Dhar: No one was ready for you

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal penned a lovely wish for the 'Dhurandhar' maker Aditya Dhar as he turned a year older on Thursday.

Arjun took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a pic where the actor and director duo were seen facing the camera together on the set of their blockbuster hit.

Arjun dressed as Major Iqbal, had his arm around the filmmaker's neck in the photo captioned, "Dearest Boya, One thing is for sure, no one was ready for you!!!! Happiest birthday my little brother. Have a Dhurandhar year ahead. #happybirthday @adityadharfilms (sic)."

Prior to this, actress Yami Gautam also compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband.

Treating the netizens with a string of unseen pictures on her social media account, Yami lovingly referred to her hubby as her “one and only”.

Her birthday wish for Aditya went, “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love.”

The primary pic posted by Yami had the lovebirds enjoying a sunny day amidst a scenic mountainous landscape.

This was followed by a mirror selfie from the gym. The still featured Yami in a red sweatshirt and black tights holding the phone, as Aditya stood beside her in a black hoodie and cap.

In December last year, Arjun expressed his excitement about "Dhurandhar" receiving such an overwhelming response from the audience.

He shared that the movie is the product of the vision and passion of one man - Aditya Dhar.

"The day you narrated me the film I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold,in the uniquest narrative style. the level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," Arjun wrote on the photo-sharing app.

--IANS

pm/

