7.83 crore MSMEs register on Udyam portal, create 34.50 crore jobs: Minister

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) About 7.83 crore Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have registered on the Udyam Registration portal since 2020, while 1.37 lakh MSMEs have shut down in the same period, constituting just 0.17 per cent of MSMEs which have been closed, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

As recorded by 7.83 crore MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal, total employment (as on February 28, 2026) is 34.50 crore, Union MSME Minister Jitin Ram Manjhi replied to a question in Lok Sabha.

There are various reasons for an enterprise to deregister such as change in the company owner, certificate not required, duplicate registration, shut down of enterprise and other, the minister informed.

“Government supplements the efforts of the State/UT governments through various schemes, programmes and policy initiatives for development and promotion of MSMEs, such as Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme, Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance, SRI Fund, PM Vishwakarma and MSME Champions Scheme, etc,” Manjhi explained.

To provide the credit, Rs 5 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), for businesses, including MSMEs was announced during COVID-19 pandemic.

“The scheme was operational till 31.03.2023, wherein 1.13 crore guarantee were extended to MSMEs,” said the minister.

As per a research report dated 23.01.2023 of the State Bank of India on ECLGS, almost 14.6 lakh MSME accounts, of which about 98.3 per cent of the accounts were in the Micro and Small Enterprises categories, were saved.

Also, non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs.

Notably, Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, which has a provision of Rs 10,000 crore from Government of India and Rs 40,000 crore through Private Equity/Venture Capital funds.

This scheme is aimed at providing growth capital to the deserving and eligible units of MSME sector.

Ministry of MSME implements Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and rural/urban unemployed youth.

Out of the total PMEGP beneficiaries, 39 per cent are women and they are provided higher subsidy (35 per cent) compared to non-special category (up to 25 per cent), said the minister.

--IANS

na/