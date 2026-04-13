Nashik incident ‘gravely concerning’, strict action to follow: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Calling the allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services ‘gravely concerning and anguishing,’ Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Monday said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and a thorough investigation is underway.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action has already been initiated against the accused employees and the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing probe.

He reiterated that the Tata Group follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

“The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing,” he said.

“This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” he added.

Chandrasekaran said a comprehensive probe is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible.

He added that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the investigation.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” Chandrasekaran stated.

“A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” he added.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead this investigation, Chandrasekaran noted.

He assured that appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty and that any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be implemented promptly and enforced strictly.

The development comes a day after TCS confirmed that it had suspended employees under investigation in connection with the Nashik case and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

The company has been under scrutiny following multiple FIRs registered over alleged incidents of sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik unit.

According to reports, the controversy began in March after a woman accused a colleague of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered additional complaints, leading to several more FIRs linked to similar allegations.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested at least six employees in connection with the case, based on intelligence inputs received by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to conduct a detailed probe, while a human resources official based in Pune is being questioned.

--IANS

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