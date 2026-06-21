NASA takes 2026 FIFA WC ball 'Trionda' to space to study 'centre of mass and balance in microgravity'

Washington, June 21 (IANS) In a unique intersection of space science and sports engineering, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 'Trionda', was sent to the International Space Station (ISS) with astronauts aboard to study ball balance in microgravity.

"The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space. Soccer balls need to move predictably, so sports engineers carefully measure and optimise their centre of mass and balance," NASA said in an Instagram post.

In partnership with the ISS National Laboratory in 2019, researchers used the station’s microgravity environment to study how a soccer ball’s internal mass affects its motion, stability, and rotation. The findings have improved understanding of how embedded technologies, including match-ball sensors, can influence performance during play. The research contributed to studies used in the development and evaluation of soccer balls for major international tournaments, including FIFA World Cup competition.

Now, NASA and Adidas are presenting that science through a STEMonstration that compares how differently balanced soccer balls spin and move in microgravity. The experiment shows how the same physics that governs motion in space also shape the game millions watch on Earth.

"This year, the ISS crew recreated a 2019 experiment with the adidas 2026 Trionda to show the effect of good and bad balance in footballs. The findings from these experiments have improved our understanding of how embedded tech, like match-ball sensors, can influence ball performance during play. Helping to improve the beautiful game is just one of the ways NASA science done on the International Space Station makes life better for people on Earth," it added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup official ball name Trionda can be translated from Spanish as “three waves”. Its vibrant design features a red, green and blue colour scheme that pays homage to the three host countries, while a brand-new four-panel construction with fluid geometry replicates the waves referenced in the ball’s name. These panels connect to form a triangle in the centre of the ball in a nod to the historic union of the three host nations.

Iconography that represents each host country adorns the ball, with the maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States, while gold embellishments pay tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

FIFA says, Trionda boasts several key performance innovations. The four-panel construction incorporates intentionally deep seams, creating a surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring sufficient and evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air. Additionally, embossed icons that are only visible up-close elevate grip when striking or dribbling the ball in wet or humid conditions.

Connected ball technology again features in the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup, with a state-of-the-art 500Hz motion sensor chip delivering insight into every element of the ball’s movement. This technology sends precise data to the video assistant referee system in real time, enhancing match officials’ decision-making, including in relation to offside incidents.

--IANS

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