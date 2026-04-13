Mumtaz relives a fond memory of grooving on 'Koi Sehri Babu' with Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Mumtaz decided to pay tribute to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle by reliving a fond memory of grooving on 'Koi Sehri Babu' with her in a throwback video.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mumtaz uploaded an old video of her tapping a foot on the 'Koi Sehri Babu' track from the 1973 drama movie, "Loafer", co-starring Dharmendra. In the clip, we could also see Asha Ji trying to match the steps to their beloved track.

Expressing her grief over the loss of the legendary actress, Mumtaz penned on the photo-sharing app, "#mumtaz. Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. (sic)"

Mumtaz revealed that working with Asha Bhosle felt nothing short of a blessing.

"Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace," she went on to write.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, and unfortunately, she passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

In the eight decades she had been active in the industry, she had gone on to sing in multiple Indian as well as foreign languages.

Asha Bhosle received several awards for her music, including the two National Film Awards for 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' from 'Umrao Jaan' and 'Mera Kuch Saamaan' from 'Ijaazat'.

In addition to this, she was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in 2008.

Asha Bhosle is known to have crooned almost 12,000 songs in around 20 languages.

--IANS

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