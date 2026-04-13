Lisa Ray on ‘ambition doesn’t expire when you become parent’, wants her girls to know ‘their mother has dreams’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has opened up on how it is difficult it is to be a working mother, further reflecting on how she wants her daughters to that ‘their mother still has dreams.’

Taking to her social media account, Lisa penned a heartfelt note revealing how she kissed her daughters while they were asleep just before she head off for a professional commitment.

She wrote, “It’s never easy being a working mom. I kissed my girls while they were still asleep and slipped out for an early morning flight. No goodbyes. No last hug. Just the quiet ache you carry through airport security.”

She added, “Then I opened my bag and found their note. And everything stopped..

This. This is why I do it. I miss them in a way that sits in my bones. But I also want them to see something important: that their mother still has dreams. That ambition doesn’t expire when you become a parent. That love and purpose can live in the same body.”

She added, “They are my whole world. Every long day, every early call time, every flight before sunrise — it’s all threaded back to them.”

The actress further wrote, “One day I hope they understand that I wasn’t choosing work over them. I was choosing a life where they could see what’s possible. And I carry them with me. Always.”

Talking about Lisa Ray, the actress, on the professional front, has had a diverse acting career across Indian and international cinema.

She gained fame with films such as Kasoor and also in critically acclaimed projects including Water, directed by Deepa Mehta.

On the personal front, Lisa inspired many by putting a brave front against her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009.

She had undergone treatment and later announced that she was cancer-free.

–IANS

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