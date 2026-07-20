Namrata Shirodkar wishes daughter Sitara on birthday, says 'Watching you grow is my greatest blessing'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter Sitara as she celebrated her special day on July 20.

The actress stated that that watching her little one grow up has been the ‘greatest blessing of her life’.

Taking to her social media account, Namrata shared a beautiful picture of Sitara standing on a lush green lawn under a tree with vibrant burgundy leaves. The birthday girl was seen dressed in a black top layered with a sleeveless jacket, a printed skirt and sneakers.

Alongside the picture, the doting mother wrote, 'To my beautiful girl... Thank you for filling our lives with so much love and happiness. Watching you grow is my greatest blessing. Happy birthday! Love you so much…'

For the uninitiated, Sitara Ghattamaneni was born on July 20, 2012, to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. She is the younger sibling of Gautam Krishna, who was born in 2006.

Talking about Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005, after falling in love while shooting for the Telugu film 'Vamsi' in 2000.

Over the years, Mahesh Babu has revealed in many of his interviews that before they got married, he had expressed his wish for Namrata to step away from acting and focus on their family. Namrata has also spoken about the decision, saying she was happy to embrace family life and had no regrets about leaving films at the peak of her career.

Before marriage, Namrata was among the leading actresses of the late 1990s and early 2000s of Bollywood. After winning the Miss India Universe title in 1993, she went on to feature in many acclaimed films, including 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Vaastav', 'Pukar', 'Astitva', 'Aaghaaz', 'Albela', 'Tera Mera Saath Rahen', 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar', 'LOC Kargil' and 'Bride & Prejudice amongst many more'.

She also acted in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, with 'Vamsi' playing a pivotal role. She is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shirodkar.

–IANS

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