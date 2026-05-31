Namita Dubey was ‘slightly intimidated’ by Jim Sarbh, reveals who absorbed her creative shock

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Namita Dubey, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, has shared that she was initially intimated by her co-actor Jim Sarbh’s process.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Jim Sarbh and Vaibhav Tatwawadi during the promotions of the show in the city, and shared that she found creative comfort in Robby Grewal, the show’s director.

She told IANS, “Robby sir was actually the most comforting part of being because I was slightly intimidated by Jim. His process is like really everything that is in front of you, he'll take notes and he'll be acutely aware. He has a lot of spatial awareness, I feel. I felt like with Robby sir just being there to ease you out and just tell you that you're doing your thing, this is going really well and he'll encourage you”.

‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai. It has been adapted for screen from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book ‘Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand’. It presents a story inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India’s most iconic consumer brands.

She further mentioned, “For me, it was the most comforting thing on set and for me to not have these heart palpitations that I'm going to do a scene and how is it going to turn out to be where he's dropping suggestions at the drop of a hat. These are things he would suggest a different line, a different reaction. I would have to deal with that and Robby sir would absorb the shock”.

The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth. The series resonates with the spirit of the Make in India initiative, which aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub.

‘Made in India - A Titan Story’ set to stream on June 3, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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