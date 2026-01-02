Namibia women's cricket team to tour Assam next week for white-ball games

January 02, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

Guwahati, Jan 2 (IANS) The Namibia's senior women's cricket team will play a four-match friendly series against Assam starting on January 8. The tour is part of a reciprocal arrangement between the Assam Cricket Association and Cricket Namibia.

During the tour, the Namibia side will compete against the Assam senior women’s team in a friendly series comprising two 50-over matches and two T20 games. The much-anticipated series is scheduled to be held from January 8-11 in MSA Stadium, Mangaldai, and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati.

“This international series marks a significant milestone for Assam cricket, strengthening sporting relations between India and Namibia while providing an excellent platform for players from both teams to demonstrate their skills, competitiveness, and true spirit of the game.

“The Assam Cricket Association looks forward to hosting this exciting series, celebrating the spirit of international cricket and fostering lasting sporting ties between the Assam Cricket Association and Cricket Namibia,” said ACA Secretary Sanatan Das in a statement on Friday.

As per the itinerary by the ACA, the Namibian senior women’s team will arrive in Guwahati on January 6, with a practice session and rest day scheduled for January 7 before the series begins.

The opening 50-over match will be played on January 8, with the second ODI at the same venue the following day. Both T20 matches are scheduled for January 10 and 11, and is followed by the Namibian team departing for home on January 12.

Previously, a 15-member Assam senior men's squad went on a five-match 50-over games tour of Namibia from June 18 to July 1, 2025. Apart from this, a 14-member Assam senior women's side also went on a tour of Malaysia to play five 50-over games from July 5-16 in the previous year.

