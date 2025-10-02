Namibia secure berth in T20 World Cup 2026 with dominant win over Tanzania

Harare, Oct 2 (IANS) Namibia became the first team from the Africa qualifiers to book their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after brushing aside Tanzania in the semifinal in Harare on Thursday. The victory sealed Namibia’s fourth appearance at the global tournament, having featured in the 2021 (Super 12s), 2022 (group stage), and 2024 (group stage) editions.

Asked to bat first by Tanzania captain Kassim Nassoro, Namibia posted a competitive 174 for 6 in 20 overs, thanks to crucial half-centuries by skipper Gerhard Erasmus and allrounder JJ Smit. However, their innings was far from smooth sailing early on. The top order faltered as Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton all fell inside the Power-play, leaving Namibia under pressure.

Erasmus and Smit then came together to wrestle back control of the innings. The pair played with authority, scoring quickly to shift the momentum away from Tanzania. Erasmus anchored the innings with 55 off 41 balls, striking six boundaries, while Smit counterattacked with a powerful, unbeaten 61 from 43 deliveries, decorated with one four and four sixes. Their partnership ensured Namibia had the platform to reach a strong total.

Tanzania’s chase never really gathered steam, with Namibia’s bowlers maintaining control from the outset. Smit struck with the ball as well, dismissing Arun Yadav and Dhrumit Mehta off consecutive deliveries in the sixth over, before removing Mukesh Suthar later in the innings to complete impressive figures of 3 for 16. He was well supported by Ben Shikongo, who also picked up three wickets, returning 3 for 21.

Despite showing brief pockets of resistance, Tanzania struggled to keep up with the asking rate. They batted out their 20 overs but fell 63 runs short, unable to threaten Namibia’s strong total.

With the result, Namibia confirmed their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, where they will join South Africa – who qualified directly – and one more African team, either Kenya or Zimbabwe, who will clash in the second semi-final to decide the final regional spot.

