Jammu women thank PM Modi for schemes aimed at their empowerment ​

Jammu, March 7 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, several women in Jammu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for implementing various schemes aimed at empowering women across the country. ​

They said that such initiatives have provided women with better opportunities and platforms to move forward and achieve their aspirations.​

Many women said that earlier they had limited opportunities to showcase their talent or start their own ventures, but now government support and awareness programmes have helped them become more confident and financially independent.​

They also highlighted that India is rapidly advancing in the startup sector, where women are actively contributing across fields such as handicrafts, Basohli painting, Basohli shawls, Khadi, jute-based products, and other forms of entrepreneurship. ​

According to them, the government is encouraging such initiatives and providing a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs.​

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several women said his government has taken significant steps to strengthen women’s participation in economic and social development. They added that many women are now starting their own businesses and contributing to the growth of their families and communities.​

Speaking to IANS, Prabha Khurana, a resident of Jammu, said that while governments in the past also worked for society, there has been a greater focus on women’s progress in recent years.​

“The government was good earlier, too, but it has now become more progressive. Women today are not only managing their households but are also running businesses. Earlier, many women were unaware of their rights, but awareness has increased. Some women are involved in mushroom farming, while others are doing embroidery and running small businesses. Women are becoming more empowered under this government,” she said.​

Another woman, Seema, said that several government schemes are helping women grow as entrepreneurs.​

“The government is introducing many schemes that are very beneficial for women’s empowerment. As an entrepreneur, I feel happy to see women working and becoming independent. I request everyone to support the women and sisters in their lives,” she said.​

Another woman entrepreneur also shared her experience, saying that government support has helped her expand her work.​

“The Modi government is helping us. In the coming years, I want to move further ahead in my life and achieve more. At present, around 20 women are working with us. I feel fortunate that we are working and running a business. I would like to encourage all women to step out and do something they truly love,” she said.​

International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on March 8, honours the achievements of women and raises awareness about gender equality and empowerment. The day recognises the contributions of women in social, economic, cultural, and political fields while promoting equal opportunities and rights for them.​

The day also commemorates the efforts of countless women who fought for equal rights, spoke out against discrimination, and demanded equal opportunities in society.​

