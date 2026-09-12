Naman Shaw on Rohit Roy for calling TV a 'dustbin medium': Too much Botox has frozen his brain

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Naman Shaw has reacted to Rohit Roy's 'dustbin medium' remark on television and said that too much Botox has travelled straight into his brain and frozen it.

Known for his roles in popular television shows like Mangal Lakshmi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasamh Se, Naman told IANS: "I genuinely feel that too much Botox has perhaps gone beyond the first layer of his forehead, travelled straight into his brain and frozen it."

Rohit, in an interview, had described television as a “dustbin medium”. He had also said that film stars have a certain level of "style and class" that TV actors lack.

"Calling television a 'dustbin medium' is not just unfair, it is deeply hypocritical especially when this very medium has been a part of his life and livelihood for nearly two decades. If television was really such a terrible medium, then why did he choose to remain a part of it for the last 20 years?" he added.

Naman further said that television gave Rohit's brother Ronit Roy a second chance.

"Let's also remember that this was the same medium that gave his brother, Ronit Dada, a comeback. Television has given opportunities to countless actors, technicians, writers, directors and other professionals who have built their entire careers through it,” he wrote.

Talking about his own journey, Naman said, "I have been a part of the television industry for the last 20 years, and I say this with immense pride: television has run my house.”

“It has given me work, recognition, opportunities and a career. So when someone dismisses the entire medium as a 'dustbin', I take that personally."

He agreed that certain individuals in the industry may behave inappropriately for attention.

"I completely agree that there are certain people in the industry whose behaviour may not always be appropriate. There are individuals who deliberately create controversy, behave in a certain manner or use paparazzi attention to remain in the news.”

He said that there are also people who may not necessarily represent the dignity or professionalism that many of us associate with the industry.

“But those are individuals. If you have an issue with certain people, call them out. Take their names. Criticise their behaviour. But don't blame an entire industry for the choices of a few individuals," he said.

Giving an example of Rakhi Sawant, Naman said: "Take Rakhi Sawant, for example. Rakhi has always been an entertainer. She has created her own identity and understands exactly what works for her. She doesn't claim to be something she isn't.”

“She has her own way of entertaining people, and whether you agree with it or not, she has survived in this industry for almost 20 years."

“She knows the kind of attention she generates. And, ultimately, she knows that she has to work and earn a living. If she didn't behave the way she does, perhaps people wouldn't entertain her in the same way.”

“That's her choice and her strategy. You may not like it, but that still doesn't make television a 'dustbin medium'," he added.

Naman understands that every medium has its own advantages and disadvantages.

“Every industry has its own share of good people, controversial people, talented people and people who make questionable choices. That doesn't make the entire industry bad. So before somebody dismisses television as a lesser or inferior medium, they should perhaps remember how many lives this industry supports and how many careers it has created.”

He said that he is proud to have spent 20 years in television.

‘It has given me a career and helped me build my life. You don't have to love television, but you should at least respect the medium that has given so many people a livelihood. Criticise individuals if you must. But don't insult an entire industry because of them."

--IANS

dc/