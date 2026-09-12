Chaithra Achar-starrer 418's trailer unveiled; trailer promises film with relentless chills!

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) The makers of director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film', featuring actress Chaithra Achar in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the teaser of the film. It wrote, "Enter at your own risk. #418Trailer out now! #418TheFilm in theatres from September 18, 2026. #MythriBringsHorror."

The intense horror thriller promises to explore fear through a serious and unsettling narrative. Presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film introduces Kirtan Nadagouda as a director, who has also written the story. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which features Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles.

The trailer opens with a watchman revealing that no bird has entered a haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. An 18-year-old youngster called Vivek, who is able to sense strange happenings, finds it difficult to convince others about what he senses as they believe he is hallucinating. The mystery deepens as the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 hiding a terrifying secret. The real chills begin with the entry of Devika.

While the opening portions of the trailer initially suggest a psychological thriller revolving around a youngster caught between reality and imagination, the narrative soon takes a terrifying turn. The latter part of the trailer unleashes a chilling blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising sequence after sequence.

The trailer gives the impression that Chaithra Achar will be the biggest highlight of the film. Her terrifying screen presence and eerie acts bring the real fear factor to the trailer. The trailer also offers glimpses of the other important characters portrayed by Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil.

Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film has been written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer.

--IANS

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