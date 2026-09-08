Indian envoy Trivedi, Bangladesh President Alamgir emphasise importance of strengthening ties

Dhaka, Sep 8 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, made a courtesy call on Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at Bangabhaban on Tuesday and discussed ties.

During the meeting, Trivedi and Alamgir emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

"High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble President of Bangladesh H.E. Mr Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the Bangabhaban on 08 September 2026. High Commissioner conveyed warm greetings to the President and wished him success for his continued service to the people of Bangladesh", the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on X.

"The discussion underscored the deep-rooted bonds between India and Bangladesh, built on shared history, close cultural ties and people-to-people relations. They emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two sovereign countries," it added.

Last month, President Droupadi Murmu sent a congratulatory message to Alamgir on assuming office as Bangladesh's President.

"I am confident that your long experience of public life and political leadership heralds a successful tenure in service of the people of Bangladesh," President Murmu noted in the message, shared on X by the Indian High Commission.

“India and Bangladesh share a unique relationship, rooted in a shared history of sacrifices, close cultural ties and warm bonds of friendship. In recent times, our bilateral ties have steadily expanded to several areas such as energy, technology, connectivity, youth affairs, health and education. I look forward to working with you further to strengthen the partnership between our two neighbouring countries,” the President said in the message.

Alamgir took the oath as the 23rd President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban on August 21.

Meanwhile, the Indian envoy on Monday expressed optimism that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would visit India at the right time, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are absolutely confident....at the right time... the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has a standing invitation, and he knows it."

Last month, India said Bangladesh PM Rahman has been invited to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit to be held in New Delhi in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a grouping of seven member states lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it is a unique link connecting South Asia with South-East Asia, with five Members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand).

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on August 4, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "You would be aware that a formal invitation to the Bangladesh Prime Minister to visit India was extended when he assumed office in February 2026. As far as the BRICS Summit is concerned, India has separately extended an invitation to him in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi."

"The invitation has been extended as per the standard practice being followed in BRICS for the outreach sessions. Other heads of regional groups have also been invited in a similar manner," he added.

--IANS

akl/vd