September 08, 2026 3:58 PM हिंदी

DJ Snake on headlining Sunburn Festival 2026: ‘India always brings incredible energy’

DJ Snake on headlining Sunburn Festival 2026: ‘India always brings incredible energy’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) French music sensation DJ Snake is set to return to India this December as one of the headliners of Sunburn Festival 2026.

Expressing his excitement about returning to India, the global hitmaker said, “India always brings incredible energy and I’m really looking forward to returning here. I can’t wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone.”

Speaking about the same, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “DJ Snake has always shared a special connection with Indian audiences and his multiple visits to the country over the years are a testament to that enduring bond. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to India and bring him to Mumbai as part of Sunburn Festival 2026, giving fans an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most celebrated electronic artists on an even bigger stage.”

“With The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and now DJ Snake, this edition brings together artists who have each shaped the global dance music landscape in their own way. DJ Snake will also be taking the Sunburn Arena stage in Bengaluru as part of his India tour and we look forward to welcoming fans from across India for an unforgettable edition of Sunburn Festival.”

Following the earlier announcement of The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso as the festival’s first two headliners, Sunburn Festival 2026 has now added global electronic music star DJ Snake as its third headliner.

DJ Snake is set to headline the Mumbai leg of the festival at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19, 2026, as Sunburn prepares for one of its biggest editions yet. As part of his India tour, the electronic music star will also perform at a Sunburn Arena show in Bengaluru on December 18.

Over the years, DJ Snake has established himself as a prominent name in the global electronic music scene. His impressive catalogue features hits such as ‘Lean On’, ‘Turn Down for What’, ‘Let Me Love You’, ‘Taki Taki’ and ‘Loco Contigo’, among others.

--IANS

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