August 29, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Nagarjuna’s 100th film titled ‘King100’; Film to hit screens on December 24

Nagarjuna’s 100th film titled ‘King100’; Film to hit screens on December 24 (Photo: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film, which is being directed by R A Karthik, on Saturday announced that the film had now been titled 'King100' and added that it would hit screens worldwide on December 24 this year.

The announcement was made by Annapurna Studios, which is producing the film on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday on Saturday. The makers also dropped the much-awaited first glimpse of this landmark film on the occasion.

Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film has remained out of the spotlight until now. The first glimpse released on Saturday delivers a bold, powerful statement of the scale, style, and cinematic ambition of the film's makers.

The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduces Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.

The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s character sharing his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The dialogue strikes a hard-hitting note. It offers a sharp glimpse into his rise to power, his mindset, and the relentless drive of maintaining his identity as 'The King'.

Nagarjuna’s striking gold look further accentuates his larger-than-life persona, while the stylish visuals establish the distinctive world of 'King100'. The energetic and impactful music by Devi Sri Prasad adds intensity to the glimpse and elevates Nagarjuna’s commanding screen presence.

With its stylish visuals, intriguing character introduction, powerful dialogue, high-energy music and larger-than-life presentation, the glimpse offers an exciting first look at 'King100'.

The glimpse concludes with the reveal of the King100 title, locking in its official December release date.

'King100', which will not hit screens on December 24, has been written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli. Costumes are designed by Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Action choreography is by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while publicity design is by Tuney John.

--IANS

mkr/

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