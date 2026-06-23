Nafisa Ali treks at 11,000 feet after surgery and chemotherapy: Made me feel brand new

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is also a cancer survivor, shared a few glimpses from her trek at an altitude of 11,000 feet and went on to describe her experience as one that made her feel "brand new" after surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions.

Nafisa, who in April shared a picture of her surgical scar in her abdomen, shared a string of videos and pictures of her trekking at 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass.

She shared: “Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family . See me being helped by my son in law and grandson helping me down the track . It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos.”

The actress then shared a string of images with her family and friends as she reached 11,000 feet and called it a “super fun day”.

“A super fun day at 11,000 feet - Rohtang Pass side - with friends and family,” she wrote.

Nafisa also shared a video of her walking towards the car with her son-in-law helping her.

“At 11,000 feet -near Rohtang- with Adil (my son–in-law) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun.”

The veteran actress then shared a picture with her granddaughter and wrote: “Earthing with my granddaughter Aariana at home in Shenag Valley ,Manali.”

Nafisa in 2018 was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer. The 69-year-old actress first stepped in front of the camera in 1979 with the Shyam Benegal film Junoon, starring Shashi Kapoor.

Over the years, she has been seen in films such as Major Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She also appeared in the Malayalam film Big B with Mammootty.

Nafisa contested in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 from South Kolkata but was unsuccessful.

She was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali.

--IANS

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