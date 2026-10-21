Mysuru Dasara cake exhibition honours Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for saving 174 lives

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 21 (IANS) The world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival, known for its diverse and spectacular events, has paid a unique tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of danger and saved the lives of 174 passengers during an attack inside a flydubai aircraft.

The pilot's courageous act was depicted through an artistic cake at a special cake exhibition organised as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities. The cake highlighting his bravery and presence of mind during the shocking mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot attracted the attention of visitors.

The tribute honoured Captain Smit Machchhar for risking his life to protect hundreds of passengers during the incident. The artistic representation of his heroic act emerged as one of the distinctive attractions of the exhibition, celebrating courage and selflessness alongside the traditional grandeur of Dasara.

The special exhibition also featured beautifully crafted cakes depicting the historical grandeur of Jagmohan Palace, the legacy of Maharani Kempananjammani, who made significant contributions to women's education, and a variety of birds and animals.

The display brought together Karnataka's historical heritage, social contributions and contemporary stories of extraordinary bravery through creative cake art.

The organisers' tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar added a contemporary dimension to the Dasara celebrations, which are traditionally associated with royal heritage, cultural performances and artistic displays.

It can be noted that Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot for the airline flydubai, who saved 174 passengers on Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv after his co-pilot allegedly stabbed him mid-air and caused a sharp descent.

Despite severe wounds, he opened the cockpit door so passengers and crew could overpower the attacker before the plane was landed safely by two other pilots who had been on the aircraft, in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot suddenly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, sending the aircraft into a rapid plunge of nearly 14,000 feet in 30 seconds.

Bleeding and pinned on the floor, Captain Smit Machchhar reached up to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers, crew members, and off-duty pilots to restrain the co-pilot.

World leaders—including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump—hailed Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero.

Born in Mumbai, Captain Smit Machchhar has over 13 years of commercial aviation experience and more than 9,000 flight hours on Boeing 737 aircraft, having previously flown with SpiceJet.

Following treatment in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Machchhar shared in recovery updates that he is healing well and looking forward to returning to the cockpit.

--IANS

mka/rad