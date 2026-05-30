Myanmar Prez offers prayers for world peace at Mahabodhi, Sujata temples in Bodh Gaya (Ld)

Patna, May 30 (IANS) Myanmar President General Min Aung Hlaing visited the World Heritage-listed Mahabodhi Temple and the historic Sujata Temple on Saturday and offered prayers for world peace, harmony, and the welfare of humanity.

The high-profile visit prompted extraordinary security arrangements across Bodh Gaya, with senior administrative and police officials remaining on high alert throughout the program.

According to an official, President Min Aung Hlaing arrived at Gaya International Airport at approximately 9:00 A.M. aboard a special aircraft.

He was received by dignitaries, including representatives of the Bihar administration and senior government officials.

Following his arrival, the President and his delegation proceeded to Bodh Gaya under a tight security escort.

The convoy travelled through a carefully secured route, with multiple layers of security deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.

Senior officials of the Myanmar government and members of a high-level delegation accompanied the President.

Upon reaching Bodh Gaya, the delegation was first escorted to a designated reception and rest area before proceeding to the Mahabodhi Temple complex.

Given the significance of the visit, the district administration implemented elaborate security measures across the city.

Security arrangements were strengthened along the entire route connecting Gaya Airport and the Mahabodhi Temple.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar and Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar personally monitored and supervised the preparations.

Personnel from the police, special security units, and Intelligence agencies were deployed at strategic locations throughout the area.

After offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the Burmese Buddhist Monastery located on Sujata Bypass Road.

He later travelled to the historic Sujata Temple, where he also paid his respects and offered prayers.

Members of his delegation accompanied him during both visits.

Officials stated that extensive preparations had been undertaken well in advance to ensure the successful conduct of the program.

Owing to comprehensive arrangements related to security, traffic management, and protocol, the visit concluded peacefully and without incident.

Following the completion of his engagements in Bodh Gaya, President Min Aung Hlaing returned to Gaya Airport and departed for his next destination.

During his visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the ties between the two countries, according to the MEA.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. U Min Aung Hlaing will also participate in a business forum in India. For his visit, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On June 2, he will also travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

--IANS

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