My father passed away in 2019, farm laws introduced in 2020: Rohan Jaitley refutes LoP Gandhi’s ‘threat’ claim

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The political discourse surrounding India’s now repealed controversial farm laws saw a fresh flare-up on Saturday, as Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the BJP stalwart had 'threatened' him over the farm protests.

Reacting on social media platform X, Rohan Jaitley refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation, pointing out a critical timeline error.

“Rahul Gandhi claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020,” Rohan posted on X.

He added, “More importantly, it was not in my father’s nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat who always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation arose, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution. That was simply who he was — and that remains his legacy today.”

Rohan Jaitley also urged Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to exercise caution when speaking about those who are no longer alive.

“I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed rest in peace,” he concluded.

Amit Malviya, incharge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department also addressed the controversy on social media, stressing the chronological impossibility of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s claim.

“Rahul Gandhi claims that Shri Arun Jaitley approached him to water down his opposition to the 2020 Farm Laws. Let’s set the record straight: Arun Jaitley ji passed away on August 24, 2019. The draft Farm Bills were brought to the Union Cabinet on June 3, 2020. The laws were enacted in September 2020,” Malviya stated.

He further emphasised, “Any discussion, whether in support or opposition, began after these developments. To suggest Arun Jaitley ji approached him for anything at all is factually incorrect and misleading. Let’s stick to facts and not rewrite timelines to suit narratives.”

Meanwhile, the controversy arose during LoP Gandhi’s speech at the Congress Party’s Annual Legal Conclave in New Delhi, where he alleged that Arun Jaitley had visited him to threaten him amid the Congress’s opposition to the farm laws.

“I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me,” LoP Gandhi claimed.

“He told me, ‘If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you.’ I looked at him and said, ‘I don’t think you have an idea who you are talking to.’”

However, LoP Gandhi’s claim overlooks a fundamental fact: Arun Jaitley had passed away months before the farm laws were even introduced. The farm laws, which sparked widespread protests from farmers — particularly in Punjab — and Opposition parties, were officially introduced in 2020, while Arun Jaitley died on August 24, 2019.

Arun Jaitley, a veteran BJP leader, served as the Union Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. His portfolio also included stints as Defence Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister. Despite his towering political presence, Jaitley had stepped back from active politics after the 2019 General Elections due to declining health.

Just a day before the PM Modi government’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30, 2019, Jaitley had written to the Prime Minister expressing his inability to continue in the Cabinet, citing ongoing treatment and health concerns. He passed away a few months later in August 2019 after battling multiple illnesses.

