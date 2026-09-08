September 08, 2026 1:01 PM हिंदी

Muzammil Ibrahim reveals how Nana Patekar encouraged him: He treated me like a kid

Muzammil Ibrahim reveals how Nana Patekar encouraged him: He treated me like a kid

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Muzammil Ibrahim talked about his experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Talking exclusively to IANS, he shared how Nana Patekar’s encouragement gave him confidence and helped him explore his full potential as an actor.

For the unversed, Muzammil has shared screen space with Nana Patekar in Rakesh Sarang's 2009 laughter ride 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'.

Praising the veteran actor for his craft, Muzammil told IANS, "He is an amazing artist and a better person than that. You learn a lot from him about the craft."

He recalled that it was a lot of fun working with Nana Patekar as he used to treat him like a kid.

"Even now, whenever I call him, he treats me the same as his son. There is no difference," Muzammil shared.

When asked what tips the veteran actor gave him about acting, Muzammil said, "He didn't give any tips, but when he met me, he gave me confidence."

Revealing what Nana Patekar had told him, Muzammil added, 'Muzammil, after 'Dhoka', you are being praised a lot. Even though the film did not become a super hit, you are being praised. I'm looking forward to working with you."

Sharing what it was like on the set of 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss', he said, "When we used to do scenes together, because in comedy, you have to set the scenes with your timing and all that. Because there were other amazing artists in it - Satish Shah, Ali Asghar- they were all great comedians, so it was a lot of fun working with them.

Muzammil concluded by saying that the experience made him flourish as an artist, as an actor, and as a comedian.

"I saw a very different side of me as an artist, and I had a lot of fun at that time", he added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher says stage fright still stays with him after 41 years in films: ‘Before every entry, that palpitation is still there’

Anupam Kher says stage fright still stays with him after 41 years in films: ‘Before every entry, that palpitation is still there’

NIACL, IFCI shares tumble up to 14 as NSE IPO GMP falls

NIACL, IFCI shares tumble up to 14 pc as NSE IPO GMP falls

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh, Zimbabwe for multi-format series from Oct 9 in UAE

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh, Zimbabwe for multi-format series from Oct 9 in UAE

Joel Crawford talks about how the Philippines helped in shaping ‘Forgotten Island’

Joel Crawford talks about how the Philippines helped in shaping ‘Forgotten Island’

Lovepreet Gill on Salman Khan scolding in Bigg Boss: Unki daant main achhai Hain

Lovepreet Gill on Salman Khan scolding in Bigg Boss: Unki daant main achhai Hain

Sheena Chohan on recreating Shakuntala: ‘I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth’

Sheena Chohan on recreating Shakuntala: ‘I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth’

Sher-e-Punjab: 'We can keep the momentum going,' says Abhishek after Soormas edge past Gill's Falcons

Sher-e-Punjab: 'We can keep the momentum going,' says Abhishek after Soormas edge past Gill's Falcons

UN experts expresses concern over persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

UN experts expresses concern over persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

Bengal: Durga Puja committees welcome CM Adhikari’s call to voluntarily decline state govt’s grant

Bengal: Durga Puja committees welcome CM Adhikari’s call to voluntarily decline state govt’s grant

India’s enterprise AI investment surges 119 pc but governance lags: Report

India’s enterprise AI investment surges 119 pc but governance lags: Report