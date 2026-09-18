Muzammil Ibrahim ‘fasted’ for Salman Khan for ‘three days’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor and model Muzammil Ibrahim has spoken about his admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and recalled how he kept a fast for him for three days.

Recalling his childhood obsession with Salman, Muzammil says, “I was a mad Salman Khan fan growing up. A lot of my childhood memories are somehow connected to trying to look and behave like Salman Khan.”

“My hair would literally come down to my eyebrows. I didn’t know that Salman sir was going through a receding hairline at the time, but he had this very distinctive, V-shaped forehead. Because he was so good looking, all of us wanted to look like him,” he recalled in the statement.

The obsession went so far that Muzammil and his friends would visit their barber and ask him to recreate Salman’s V-shaped hairline with a razor.

“It looked absolutely terrible, of course, and our hair would grow back very quickly,” he laughed.

Muzammil took his fandom a step further.

“I started tying bandanas so tightly around my forehead at night to get that look that I would wake up in the morning feeling dizzy!” he said.

“Even today, I have a full head of hair on one side and a slightly receding hairline on the right. So I like to joke that I managed to achieve the Salman Khan look—but only on one side!”

Muzammil credits the “Dabangg” star for inspiring him to start working out.

“I started going to the gym because of Salman Khan, 100 per cent,” he said.

He vividly remembers watching Salman in O Jaane Jaana and being fascinated by his physique.

“I remember watching him bend forward, with his lats popping out. I had no idea what lats were. I ran to my mother and said, ‘Mama, mama, Salman Khan has discovered a new muscle!’”

As a child, Muzzambil says, he and his friends would exaggerate everything Salman did.

“In our minds, Salman Khan wasn’t just a hero—he was this idol, the epitome of male beauty.”

His admiration became even more emotional during the difficult legal phase Salman went through.

“When he was going through those difficult legal cases, my friends and I genuinely didn’t know what we could do for him. We saw how disturbed he looked in the news, and the only thing we could think of was to pray for him,” he says.

Muzzammil and his best friend went as far as keeping a three-day fast for the actor.

“It sounds extreme now, but that’s how deeply we believed in him as kids. We wanted to do something, anything, that might somehow help him.”

When Muzzammil finally got an opportunity to meet Salman, he recalled it was at a club. He immediately shared one of his most personal childhood memories with the superstar.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘Salman sir, I used to fast for you. Me and my best friend.’”

Salman’s response left Muzzammil amused and impressed.

“He laughed and said, ‘Dua karo ke phir se na rakhna pade.’ I was completely taken aback by his response. I thought, ‘This man is something else.’”

“He has always had this incredibly nonchalant quality. He doesn’t seem to take life too seriously, and he has always seemed determined to live it on his own terms and enjoy it to the fullest.”

--IANS

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