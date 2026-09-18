India climbs five places to 26th in global real estate transparency: Report

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India has climbed five places to 26th rank in a global transparency index, marking the country among the top "five most‑improved markets worldwide" and the "number one improver" in Asia Pacific, a report said on Friday.

The report from JLL cited its Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI), showing that the rise places India firmly within the middle of the “Transparent” tier and reflects steady gains across regulatory, transaction and sustainability measures.

"Our steady progress - fourth-best globally over 10 years and third-best over 20 years - positions India to enter the ‘Highly Transparent’ tier as we advance toward aligning with the world's most transparent markets,” said Radha Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, India, JLL.

“The next chapter is about scale - extending what is working in our gateway markets to every market where global capital wants to invest,” she added.

The country's improved transparency has coincided with record-breaking investment activity. Private equity investment reached $10.5 billion in 2025, up 17 per cent year‑on‑year, and $4.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up 25 per cent.

India’s office REIT market expanded significantly from 104 million sq. ft in 2024 to 164 million sq. ft in 2026, with nearly half of Grade A office stock now REIT-worthy.

The country achieved its strongest gain in regulatory & legal parameters, surging from 37th to 19th globally, driven by RERA maturation, FDI liberalisation, and digitised land registries.

Data centre capacity is projected to grow from 1.6 GW to 6 GW by 2029, requiring USD 110 billion investment, with global hyperscalers committing over USD 50 billion toward AI-ready facilities.

The BSE Realty Index and India REIT Index have become essential benchmarks for investors, while quarterly financial reporting and annual disclosure standards have solidified across REITs and publicly traded flexible space operators, broadening transparency across the sector, the report noted.

The country maintained its strong position in the Transaction Process parameter, ranking 10th globally and 3rd in Asia Pacific.

Data on commercial real estate financing conditions has become more available and reliable, driven by growing institutional investment, REIT market expansion, and a stringent regulatory environment.

—IANS

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