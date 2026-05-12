Musician Arvind Haldipur reveals how Asha Bhosle got her first Bollywood song in 1949

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will witness a nostalgic moment as judge Vishal Dadlani shall be seen introducing veteran musician Arvind Haldipur, who further shared a few unknown facts about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle and her humility.

Sharing a memory, Arvind said, "Namashkar, my father was also a musician. Whenever he returned home from the studio in Parel, he would travel by train from Goregaon.”

He added how once his father bumped into the legendary Asha Bhosle while traveling in a local train, further giving her her first singing break.

“Train mein baithe hue the, Asha Ji aur unke husband dono unke samne hi the. Unhone papa ke haath mein instrument dekha aur apne husband se kaha ki unse pucho kaha bajate hain. Jab unhone bataya ki woh film industry mein gaate hain, unke husband ne kaha ki meri wife bhi bahut acha gaati hain. Phir unhone naam poocha aur Asha Ji ne kaha, ‘Originally main Mangeshkar hoon.’ Uske baad unhone kaha ki aap udhar aa jaiye, waha ek famous studio hain, unko vaha pe Hansraj Behl se introduce karvaya papa ne. This was in 1947, Chingari film tha shayad, aur shayad unhone Bollywood mein apna pehla gaana wahi gaya tha.”

He further added, “At that time, Asha Ji used to stay somewhere in Borivali. Once, she missed her last train at night and came home with my father. She eventually became my father’s best friend and was like a ‘bua’ to all of us.”

For the uninitiated, Arvind Haldipur, a renowned musician is the son of mandolinist Parshuram Haldipur.

Talking about Asha Bhosle, the singer passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure

She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection.

--IANS

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