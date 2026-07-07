Munmun Dutta voices outrage over rape, murder of Bengal minor girl

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Munmun Dutta has voiced her pain over the rape and murder case involving a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur and asked for justice for the child by urging the authorities to "find these men".

Munmun shared a poster, which had “JUSTICE FOR BARUIPIUR” written on it.

For the caption, she simply wrote: A 12 year old girl, a mere child, raped and murdered. Yet AGAIN. Find these MEN. (sic).”

The body of the 12-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in West Bengal’s Baruipur area on July 5. She had been missing since July 4. Tension flared up in the area on July 5 over the recovery of the minor's body.

Family members of the deceased girl claimed that the victim was raped and murdered. However, the police have not confirmed this allegation so far. The autopsy of the minor's body was completed on the night of July 5.

Police have said that the reason for the murder will be known only after the autopsy report surfaces. The autopsy report, according to the police, will also confirm whether she was raped or not and based on the report, another case will be registered accordingly.

On July 6, the Baruipur Police District on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 in areas under three police stations under its jurisdiction.

With prohibitory orders being imposed, the assembly of five or more people at a place and at a time in areas under these three police stations have been banned till further orders on this count.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area, who are conducting constant patrols to prevent a fresh outbreak of tension or violence.

Tension broke out at Baruipur on Sunday after the recovery of the minor girl’s body from a pond.

Locals protested with the body of the girl. It is alleged that a young man was beaten to death on suspicion of being the girl's murderer. But there has been no official confirmation on this.

Talking about the actress, Munmun started her journey with Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. The actress was seen in a small role in the film Holiday directed by Pooja Bhatt. Starring Dino Morea, Gulshan Grover and Onjolee Nair, the film is a remake of the 1987 American film Dirty Dancing.

She is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. It is one of the longest-running television series in India.

--IANS

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