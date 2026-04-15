Munich Open: Fonseca eases past Rinderknech to book QF spot

Munich, April 15 (IANS) Brazil’s Joao Fonseca continued his strong run on clay, producing a dominant display to defeat France’s Arthur Rinderknech and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old rising star delivered a composed and clinical performance, winning 6-3, 6-2 to outclass Rinderknech for the second time in just over a week, having also beaten him recently at the Monte Carlo Masters. The victory marked Fonseca’s second consecutive ATP Tour quarter-final appearance, underlining his growing confidence on the surface.

Fonseca controlled proceedings from the outset, dictating rallies with authority and maintaining a high level of consistency throughout the match. His ability to stay calm under pressure proved decisive, as he successfully fended off all nine break points he faced, showcasing both resilience and maturity beyond his years.

“That was a super important key for today. I was pretty focused on today’s match, I knew it was going to be difficult. He’s already a great player, and here at altitude he can play very good tennis. Serve and volley, and drop shots. He’s full of weapons, so I needed to be very focused,” Fonseca was quoted as saying by ATP.

The Brazilian also highlighted a crucial moment midway through the contest when he managed to escape a tight service game.

“He made some great returns today. At 3-2, when I was serving, that was a super important game to keep it up. I was 0/40, and then I made some good serves. For sure these points were key for today,” he added.

With this result, Fonseca has now won eight of his last nine matches, reflecting his rapid rise on the ATP circuit. His latest run has also seen him climb to No. 30 in the live rankings, further cementing his status as one of the most promising young players on tour.

Fonseca will next face either Ben Shelton or Alexander Blockx for a place in the semi-finals, as he looks to extend his impressive run in Munich.

--IANS

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