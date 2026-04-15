April 15, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The government on Wednesday launched a redesigned website and bilingual mobile application for the Department of Commerce, offering exporters, importers, and trade stakeholders a single, integrated gateway to trade-related information, government services, and real-time data, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The new platform is fully compliant with the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) 3.0 and the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW), and supports content in all 22 scheduled Indian languages through the government's Bhashini API, a feature aimed at expanding reach beyond English and Hindi-speaking users.

Alongside the website, a mobile application -- which is available on both Android and iOS -- has been launched with offline access and GPS-enabled features, allowing users to access trade information without a continuous internet connection.

Provision has been made for ongoing maintenance covering security, scalability, and continuous improvement of both platforms, according to the government.

In terms of features, the website and app boast a structured three-level navigation menu, real-time content updates through a content management system, and customisable display settings including font size, colour theme, and language preferences. It is designed to be accessible to persons with disabilities in line with the Centre's guidelines, and is optimised for mobile devices.

On the integration front, the platform connects directly with the Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) Portal, pulling real-time trade data onto Territorial and Commodity Division pages.

Moreover, parliamentary questions and answers related to the Department of Commerce will now be updated automatically through a Parliament Portal integration, removing the need for manual uploads, the ministry noted.

Additionally, the platform is also linked to CPGRAMS -- the centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system -- for seamless complaint filing and tracking.

Social media accounts across X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram have been integrated into the platform to consolidate the department's digital presence.

The launch is positioned as part of India's broader e-governance push, aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business for participants in foreign trade.

--IANS

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