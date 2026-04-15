April 15, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) While expressing support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi offered a nuanced view, endorsing greater representation of women in legislatures but cautioning Muslim women against entering politics from an Islamic perspective.

Speaking to IANS, Razvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been proactive regarding the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill and is keen on ensuring that women play a larger role in governance, particularly in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very active and is keen that women get elected in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and take leadership roles in Parliament. He wants to promote women’s empowerment and ensure greater representation of women in politics. I support this, as it is a positive step -- once 33 per cent reservation is implemented, more women will reach both Parliament and state Assemblies,” he said.

However, the cleric also highlighted concerns being raised within sections of the Muslim community, particularly among youth and women, regarding the compatibility of political participation with Islamic principles.

“Many Muslim youth and women are asking what the political perspective is. From a political point of view and an Islamic perspective, I would like to say that Islam prevents Muslim women from getting trapped in the quagmire of politics,” he stated.

Elaborating further, Razvi argued that the current nature of politics may pose challenges to the dignity and safety of women. “In politics, their dignity, respect and safety may not remain secure. There could be a lack of modesty and exposure; therefore, Islam discourages Muslim women from entering politics,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between past and present political environments, he remarked that contemporary politics has changed significantly. “Today’s politics is vastly different from the politics of the past -- the difference is as vast as that between the earth and the sky. Today’s politics is like a swamp; any woman who enters it may get trapped in this web of deceit and manipulation,” he added.

While reiterating his support for the legislative measure aimed at enhancing women’s participation, the cleric advised Muslim women to exercise caution and, in his view, refrain from engaging directly in political activities.

--IANS

sn/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Nepal to probe assets of top political leaders, bureaucrats over corruption allegations

Nepal to probe assets of top political leaders, bureaucrats over corruption allegations

Govt hosts hydrogen startup exhibition to boost ecosystem; 18 firms showcase innovations

Govt hosts hydrogen startup exhibition to boost ecosystem; 18 firms showcase innovations

IPL 2026: Rasikh Dar shines with four wickets as RCB bowl out LSG for 146

IPL 2026: Rasikh Dar shines with four wickets as RCB bowl out LSG for 146

India chairs BRICS health meet, pitches lifestyle, mental health focus

India chairs BRICS health meet, pitches lifestyle, mental health focus

US and Iran chose Pakistan as facilitator in specific geopolitical context: Report

US and Iran chose Pakistan as facilitator in specific geopolitical context: Report

Report paints devastating picture of child protection in Pakistan (File image)

Report paints devastating picture of child protection in Pakistan

Murshidabad, Malda emerge as hubs in multi-pronged push; Northeast also in focus

Murshidabad, Malda emerge as hubs in multi-pronged push; Northeast also in focus

Baisoya ready for battle with Bhullar and Kochhar in Johannesburg (Credit: IGPL)

Baisoya ready for battle with Bhullar and Kochhar in Johannesburg

Pakistan: Landlords, shop owners arrested for renting properties to Afghans in Quetta

Pakistan: Landlords, shop owners arrested for renting properties to Afghans in Quetta

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps