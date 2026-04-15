Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) While expressing support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi offered a nuanced view, endorsing greater representation of women in legislatures but cautioning Muslim women against entering politics from an Islamic perspective.

Speaking to IANS, Razvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been proactive regarding the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill and is keen on ensuring that women play a larger role in governance, particularly in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very active and is keen that women get elected in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and take leadership roles in Parliament. He wants to promote women’s empowerment and ensure greater representation of women in politics. I support this, as it is a positive step -- once 33 per cent reservation is implemented, more women will reach both Parliament and state Assemblies,” he said.

However, the cleric also highlighted concerns being raised within sections of the Muslim community, particularly among youth and women, regarding the compatibility of political participation with Islamic principles.

“Many Muslim youth and women are asking what the political perspective is. From a political point of view and an Islamic perspective, I would like to say that Islam prevents Muslim women from getting trapped in the quagmire of politics,” he stated.

Elaborating further, Razvi argued that the current nature of politics may pose challenges to the dignity and safety of women. “In politics, their dignity, respect and safety may not remain secure. There could be a lack of modesty and exposure; therefore, Islam discourages Muslim women from entering politics,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between past and present political environments, he remarked that contemporary politics has changed significantly. “Today’s politics is vastly different from the politics of the past -- the difference is as vast as that between the earth and the sky. Today’s politics is like a swamp; any woman who enters it may get trapped in this web of deceit and manipulation,” he added.

While reiterating his support for the legislative measure aimed at enhancing women’s participation, the cleric advised Muslim women to exercise caution and, in his view, refrain from engaging directly in political activities.

--IANS

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