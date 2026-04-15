IPL 2026: Ready to bat up the order, says Naman Dhir as MI sweat over Rohit's fitness

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) With former captain Rohit Sharma doubtful for the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday, middle-order batter Naman Dhir has put up his hand to bat up the order if asked by the team management.

Dhir, predominantly a finisher who bats lower down the order, has moved up to bat on a few occasions last season when the Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs, where they lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

With Rohit Sharma suffering an injury to his right hamstring in the match against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the options available to the team management is promoting someone to open the innings and moving Naman Dhir into the middle-order.

On Wednesday, Dhir said he is ready to bat wherever the team wants him to. "I am ready to bat in whatever position the team wants me to. I have done that earlier, last year, I batted at the 5th-6th position and can do the same again," said Naman Dhir in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Dhir said the team did not do well in the last couple of matches but expressed confidence that they have the means to turn things around.

He said they were not worried over Rohit's fitness and the poor form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has gone wicketless in four matches so far.

"They have so much experience and are class players. When it comes to Rohit or Jasprit bhai, we have no worries," he said.

Asked about MI not being able to make much of an impact with the ball in the Power-plays, Dhir said bowlers like Trent Boult and Bumrah can win them matches any day.

"It is not that we have done very poorly with the bat in the Power-play. Yes, in terms of bowling, failure to take wickets in the first six overs is a minor concern. But with bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, they can make a comeback any day, they can win us matches any day," he said.

--IANS

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