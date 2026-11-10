November 10, 2026 1:39 PM हिंदी

Mumbai woman converted to Islam 'under pretext of marriage'

Mumbai woman converted to Islam 'under pretext of marriage'

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) A case of alleged religious conversion on the pretext of marriage has come to light in Mumbai, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly persuaded to convert from Hinduism to Islam after being promised marriage and financial assistance, officials said on Tuesday.

The Meghwadi Police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Faiz Akbar Khan, under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The incident occurred in the Amina Nagar area of Mumbai's Jogeshwari East.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by the mother of the woman. In her complaint, she alleged that Faiz Akbar Khan befriended her daughter and convinced her to change her religion by assuring her that he would marry her and provide financial support.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had told her daughter, "If you change your religion, I will marry you."

On October 18, the 22-year-old reportedly went missing from her residence, following which a kidnapping complaint was lodged at the Virar Police Station.

Two days later, on October 20, the woman allegedly sent her mother a certificate of a court marriage solemnised at the Bandra Court, adding another development to the case.

The matter took a further turn on October 24, when the accused allegedly sent a wedding invitation card to the WhatsApp number of the woman's brother.

The invitation carried the names "Mohammad Faiz weds Shravani (Ayesha)" and mentioned November 6, 2026, as the scheduled date of the wedding.

Citing the wedding invitation as evidence, the woman's mother alleged that her daughter had been subjected to religious conversion under the pretext of marriage.

She approached the police with her complaint, following which the Meghwadi Police registered a case against the accused under Section 9(1) of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The police have initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged conversion and marriage. The case has been registered as FIR No. 0587/2026 at the Meghwadi Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Indrajit Nemane has been assigned to the investigation and is currently probing the matter.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

Jazzy B

Jazzy B bids emotional farewell to nephew Divit Tauluck, says ‘last ride with our star putar’

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!