Mumbai woman converted to Islam 'under pretext of marriage'

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) A case of alleged religious conversion on the pretext of marriage has come to light in Mumbai, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly persuaded to convert from Hinduism to Islam after being promised marriage and financial assistance, officials said on Tuesday.

The Meghwadi Police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Faiz Akbar Khan, under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The incident occurred in the Amina Nagar area of Mumbai's Jogeshwari East.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by the mother of the woman. In her complaint, she alleged that Faiz Akbar Khan befriended her daughter and convinced her to change her religion by assuring her that he would marry her and provide financial support.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had told her daughter, "If you change your religion, I will marry you."

On October 18, the 22-year-old reportedly went missing from her residence, following which a kidnapping complaint was lodged at the Virar Police Station.

Two days later, on October 20, the woman allegedly sent her mother a certificate of a court marriage solemnised at the Bandra Court, adding another development to the case.

The matter took a further turn on October 24, when the accused allegedly sent a wedding invitation card to the WhatsApp number of the woman's brother.

The invitation carried the names "Mohammad Faiz weds Shravani (Ayesha)" and mentioned November 6, 2026, as the scheduled date of the wedding.

Citing the wedding invitation as evidence, the woman's mother alleged that her daughter had been subjected to religious conversion under the pretext of marriage.

She approached the police with her complaint, following which the Meghwadi Police registered a case against the accused under Section 9(1) of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The police have initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged conversion and marriage. The case has been registered as FIR No. 0587/2026 at the Meghwadi Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Indrajit Nemane has been assigned to the investigation and is currently probing the matter.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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