Hind Rectifiers clocks 54 pc drop in its Q2 profit

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Hind Rectifiers Limited on Tuesday reported nearly 54 per cent decline in profitability for the quarter ended September (Q2 FY27) despite registering strong revenue growth, as rising costs weighed on operating performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.8 crore in the second quarter, down 53.7 per cent from Rs 14.7 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue, however, rose 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 316 crore from Rs 227 crore, it added in its regulatory filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell 47.5 per cent to Rs 13.6 crore from Rs 25.9 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4.3 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of the company were trading at Rs 913.10, up Rs 0.70, or 0.08 per cent.

Separately, the board approved the issuance of a corporate guarantee of up to 2 million euros in favour of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elventive France, providing financial support for the French unit's operations.

Founded in 1958 in collaboration with Westinghouse Brake & Signal Co. UK, Hind Rectifiers is engaged in the manufacture of power semiconductors, power electronic equipment and railway transportation systems.

The company supplies a wide range of products for the rail sector, including traction motors, traction transformers, propulsion systems, safety electronics, battery chargers and HVAC solutions for locomotives and modern trainsets such as Vande Metro and Namo Bharat.

The company also caters to industrial customers through its portfolio of power semiconductors, high-current rectifiers, electrostatic precipitator power supplies and power quality improvement systems used in sectors including aviation, defence, power generation and metals.

Hind Rectifiers operates manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Nashik and Dehradun, with its registered office located in Mumbai. Investors will be closely monitoring whether the company can improve margins in the coming quarters while sustaining its strong revenue growth trajectory.

--IANS

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