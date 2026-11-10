Wave of bomb blasts, arson attacks rocks Dhaka amid deteriorating security situation

Dhaka, Nov 10 (IANS) Amid mounting security concerns in Bangladesh, a fresh wave of crude bomb blasts and bus arson attacks rocked Dhaka, as educational institutions, court premises and busy transport hubs were among the locations targeted, local media reported.

The incidents on Monday further heightened concerns over public safety in the capital.

These attacks came a day after a wave of explosions at Dhaka University, police facilities and other locations across the capital, alongside multiple bus arsons in the city and its outskirts.

In the latest incident, unidentified assailants set a bus ablaze beneath the Farmgate metro rail station on Monday evening, leading to heightened security in the area.

Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moniruzzaman said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and were taking steps to identify and apprehend those involved, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported,

The violence spread to several more parts of Dhaka, with crude bombs exploding near Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre and outside the District Judge Court, where suspects were detained in connection with the attacks.

Government Bangla College in Mirpur was also targeted, with a crude bomb exploding at its main gate on Monday evening as several adjoining shops were set ablaze.

In further arson attacks, a bus was torched in the Pallabi area of the capital, while a van carrying gas cylinders was set on fire on Postogola Bridge in South Keraniganj. Additional blasts were reported in Shyampur and near Shanto-Mariam University, World University and Southeast University.

Another attack was reported on Monday morning, with crude bomb explosions near Titumir College and in the Rampura-Banasree area, indicating that the spate of violence continued throughout the day.

The incidents came a day after a particularly volatile Sunday, when crude bombs exploded at multiple locations across the Dhaka University campus, including near the Teacher-Student Centre.

Further explosions were reported near the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Malibagh and Pallabi Police Station.

A member of the Special Response Battalion was injured after a crude bomb was hurled into the Pallabi police station compound, reportedly from a nearby flyover. Another person sustained injuries in an explosion in Mirpur-11.

As Dhaka grapples with escalating violence and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, at least eight buses have been set ablaze, and more than 50 crude bomb explosions rocked different locations across the capital over the past few days, according to a local media report.

Addressing the media at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre on Sunday, Deputy Police Commissioner Md Akhtar Hossain said that police were closely monitoring incidents of crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson and conducting investigations into each of them.

Several suspects, including members of banned organisations and their affiliated outfits, have been taken into custody.

He said police suspected that a particular group was deliberately orchestrating sabotage activities to create panic among the public.

--IANS

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