Kumar Sanu chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he visits our BSF Jawans: Apko koti koti naman

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Kumar Sanu was seen chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with full enthusiasm as he recently visited our BSF Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla region.

Along with a short video, Kumar Sanu also uploaded a couple of other glimpses from his time with our bravehearts on his official handle.

He expressed his gratitude to our soldiers for protecting our borders, because of which we are able to lead a peaceful life.

"Fearless Forty One The Indian Army camp and adjoining Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to our brave soldiers! Apko Koti koti naman (Folded hand emojis) Hamare soldiers ki wajah se hi ham sab surakshit hai. (sic)," the singer captioned the post.

The celebrated playback singer often shares such entertaining updates on social media.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kumar Sanu revealed that he stepped out of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's shadow with 'Aashiqui', establishing his identity as a performer.

He told IANS, “For me, the most important thing was the style of singing. In my earlier songs, you must have felt that there is a touch of Kishore Da. People said initially that this is a copy of Kishore Da or a clone of Kishore Da. I got to hear this from the beginning. So when I got to hear it, I took it positively and found a way to tackle it. I tried a lot to separate myself from Kishore Da with ‘Aashiqui’. Before that, I was dubbing all the songs of Kishore Da as I was doing their cover versions. I thought if I follow the footsteps of Kishore Da, then I can only go to a limit. I had to achieve something of my own to go beyond the boundaries”.

Kumar Sanu further pointed out that all legendary singers initially followed their idols, and only later do they end up making their own identity.

--IANS

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