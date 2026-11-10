Zeenat Aman celebrates son Zahaan’s birthday, says ‘37 precious years of you’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood’s original diva Zeenat Aman penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son Zahaan, celebrating 37 precious years of his life.

Sharing her love for him on Instagram, the veteran star wished her son on his special day and shared a string of images from his childhood to now.

For the caption, she wrote: “37 precious years of you. Happy birthday my @zanuski.”

Zeenat married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, and remained married until his death in 1998. With Mazhar, she has two sons Azaan Khan, a film director who directed the heist film Bankster, and composer Zahaan Khan.

She was previously married to actor Sanjay Khan, who was already married and a father of four children; this marriage was annulled in 1979, after Khan beat and physically assaulted her.

Zeenat established herself as one of the highest-paid and most glamorous actresses of her time and is cited in the media as a fashion icon and sex symbol.

She played a significant role in redefining the portrayal of women in Indian cinema through leading characters who embodied modernity, individuality and self-assurance along with a Western-influenced sense of style.

Zeenat had her breakthrough with Dev Anand's drama film Haré Rama Haré Krishna in 1971.

She continued to dominate in the 1970s, with films such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Chori Mera Kaam, Dharam Veer, Chhailla Babu, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, and The Great Gambler.

In the early 1980s, Aman had leading roles in Abdullah, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Qurbani, Dostana, and Insaf Ka Tarazu, Laawaris, Teesri Aankh, Mahaan, Pukar, and Jagir.

She returned to films with a minor role in Bhopal Express. After another brief hiatus, she appeared in Boom. She has since featured in several independent films, including Ugly Aur Pagli, Dunno Y... Na Jaane Kyon, Chaurahen, Strings of Passion, Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment, Dil Toh Deewana Hai, and Sallu Ki Shaadi, as well as the war film Panipat, in which she made a cameo appearance.

The star was last seen in series “The Royals”.

--IANS

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