Mumbai-born Yohaan Benjamin signs Portugal’s Guarda FC on a two-year deal

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Mumbai-born Indian youth international Yohaan Benjamin has signed with Portuguese club Guarda FC on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and visa formalities.

The signing marks a significant step in Yohaan's European football journey and aligns with Guarda FC's ambition to create pathways for emerging talent from India, Asia and other developing football markets into European football, the club's owners informed in a release on Thursday.

The midfielder began his football journey through football schools and academies, including Conscient Football Mumbai, Football Academy of Bangalore and Minerva Football Academy, before joining Shillong Lajong in early 2022.

During his three years with Shillong Lajong, Yohaan progressed beyond the academy setup, gaining valuable experience alongside older players and across the club's senior and reserve setups. He scored nine goals in the 2024 Shillong Premier League, helping Shillong Lajong clinch the title, while also contributing to the club's runners-up finish in the Meghalaya State League.

His breakthrough came during the 2023–24 AIFF Youth League, where he scored nine goals in 13 matches and earned a call-up to the India U-19 setup. He subsequently represented India at the 2025 SAFF U-19 Championship before moving to NK Bravo U19 in Slovenia in August 2025.

His performances in Slovenia earned him a place in NK Bravo U19's UEFA Youth League campaign, making him the first Indian footballer to feature in the competition, where he played against FC Porto.

Jai Agarwal, CEO, Guarda Futebol Clube – Futebol, SAD, said, "Yohaan is exactly the kind of player we want at Guarda FC - ambitious, committed and hungry to succeed. We’re delighted to have secured his signature on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and visa formalities. We’re very excited to welcome Yohaan to Guarda and look forward to seeing him make his mark with the club. Hopefully, this will inspire many young Indians to pursue their dreams in football."

Vanshvir Shah, Assistant Sporting Director, Guarda FC, said, "Yohaan’s signing is an important step in our vision of identifying and developing talent from India, Asia and other emerging football markets. We believe there is a huge pool of talented young players in the region, and our goal is to provide them with a pathway into European football. Yohaan has shown the talent, character and potential that we look for, and we’re very happy to support his development at Guarda FC."

Rui Ferreira, Manager, Guarda FC, said, "India and South Asia have a huge amount of footballing talent, and I think the biggest challenge is creating the right pathways for young players to be discovered and developed. We’re not looking at one country or one market — we’re looking at talent wherever it exists. Yohaan is a player we believe has the qualities and potential to develop in our environment, and we’re excited to help him take the next step in his career.”

Yohaan Benjamin said signing with Guarda FC is another important step in his journey in Europe and his growth trajectory.

"Signing for Guarda FC means a lot to me. It’s another important step in my journey in Europe and an opportunity to keep growing, competing and proving myself at a higher level. I’m grateful to the club for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," he said.

Yohaan's signing represents the latest step in Guarda FC's ambition to build stronger connections between Indian and European football and provide talented young players with opportunities to develop and compete in Europe.

--IANS

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