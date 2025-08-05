Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

August 05, 2025 10:40 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna has an update on the reboot of his legendary television show ‘Shaktimaan’. The show is being adapted for a feature-length title.

The actor-producer spoke with IANS recently, and said that the film is ready to engage the audience but it has hit a roadblock. When asked about the roadblock, the actor gave a very vague response but also assured that some day the film will definitely release in theatres, as he called it an important film.

Meanwhile, earlier the actor had also spoken up about actress Urvashi slamming the National Awards for conferring the Best Actor award to Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.

Urvashi, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, bagged the National Award for the 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in ‘Ullozhukku’. She raised questions regarding the fairness of the jury and criteria used to honour SRK with the prestigious award.

Mukesh Khanna was asked to comment on this during an exclusive conversation with IANS. The senior actor pointed out that it is also political to say that the National Award should have been given to an actor from the South film industry.

The actor said, "People who are saying that Shah Rukh Khan should not have received the award for this film (Jawan) but for ‘Swades’, remember A. R. Rahman received the Oscar for 'Jai Ho' and not for the various beautiful songs he created in the past”.

"Shah Rukh has been working hard for the past 40 years now, so what is wrong if he has received a National Award”, he added.

Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude for receiving his primary National Award for Atlee's directorial, SRK shared a video saying, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing”.

--IANS

aa/

