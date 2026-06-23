Mrunal Thakur’s heart is full of joy as she watches her dream come true

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared an emotional note expressing her happiness and pride as she witnessed a special milestone come to life.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jersey’ actress celebrated a special milestone in her brother Mandar Thakur’s life. Overjoyed by his graduation, Mrunal expressed how proud she felt witnessing one of her dreams come true through his achievement. In her note, the actress conveyed deep affection and admiration, praising her brother for his dedication and the person he is becoming. She described the moment as truly special, adding that seeing him accomplish his goal so effortlessly filled her heart with happiness.

Sharing a heartwarming video from the graduation ceremony, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actress wrote, “Oma My heart is so happy. Watching one of my dreams come true, and seeing how effortlessly you made it happen….such a special feeling. I’m incredibly proud of you and the man you’re becoming. You’re genuinely such a good kid.”

“Congratulations on graduating beta! Wishing you nothing but the very best for your future. P.S I honestly felt like I was part of a movie scene! Hehe the graduation ceremony was absolutely beautiful something I’ll never forget.”

In the video, Mrunal could be seen smiling while posing alongside her brother. She also posed holding his degree in her hand. One candid shot features her planting a sweet kiss on her brother’s cheek. The actress also added the song ‘Inaam’ by Jasleen Royal, Badshah, and Ansh Chahal to the post.

In 2024, Mrunal spoke about her bond with her brother Mandar Thakur in an Instagram post. She had written, “Your influence has helped me become a better actor, too thank you for teaching me how to tap into my emotions and bring depth to my performances! You’re more than just a brother….. my therapist, my confidant, and my guiding light. I’m so proud of the incredible person you’re growing into and becoming more amazing every day!.”

“Thank you for being my rock, my partner in crime, and my forever friend. I don’t know what I’d do without you! You mean the world to me, and I love you more than words can express.”

--IANS

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