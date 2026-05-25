May 26, 2026 12:16 AM हिंदी

MPL 2026 unveils vibrant team jerseys ahead of new season

MPL 2026 unveils vibrant team jerseys ahead of new season

Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) The jerseys for all 10 men’s franchises and five women’s teams participating in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 were officially unveiled on Monday at Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, in a grand ceremony.

Each team introduced vibrant and uniquely designed jerseys that reflected the identity, culture and spirit of their respective regions, adding excitement ahead of what promises to be the biggest edition of the MPL so far.

Speaking on the occasion, MPCA president Mahanaaryaman Scindia highlighted the rapid growth of the tournament and the league’s larger vision for cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

“The jersey unveiling marks the beginning of another exciting chapter for the Madhya Pradesh League. The MPL has grown into much more than just a cricket tournament — it has become a true celebration of emerging talent and the passion for cricket across Madhya Pradesh. Every season, the league gives young players a valuable platform to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and take important steps forward in their careers. This year’s jerseys beautifully reflect the unique identity, culture, and regional pride of the teams they represent, creating a stronger connection between the players, the fans, and their cities. With the tournament expanding further this year, we are proud to see MPL continuing to contribute to the growth of cricket in the state and inspire the next generation of cricketers,” he said.

MPL CEO Ravi Patankar echoed the similar sentiments and added, “With every new season, the Madhya Pradesh League continues to raise the standard of domestic T20 cricket in the state. The unveiling of the jerseys reflects the identity, energy, and ambition of every franchise and player participating this year. MPL is not only creating exciting cricketing opportunities for youngsters but is also strengthening the sporting culture of Madhya Pradesh by bringing together fans, players, and communities through the spirit of the game.”

The team identities in the Madhya Pradesh League also beautifully celebrate the rich wildlife heritage of Madhya Pradesh, a state known for its forests, national parks and biodiversity. Franchise names such as Bhopal Leopards, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Shernis, Royal Nimar Eagles and Ujjain Falcons draw inspiration from powerful animals and birds that symbolise strength, courage, agility and regional pride.

The tournament will begin on June 3 featuring 10 men’s teams and five women’s franchises, making MPL 2026 the largest edition in the league’s history.

The men’s competition will kick off with Gwalior Cheetahs taking on Ujjain Falcons at the Holkar Stadium in Indore at 7:30 PM.

The women’s tournament will begin on June 4, with Chambal Ghariyals facing Gwalior Shernis at Daly College, Indore.

The men’s competition has expanded with the addition of three new franchises - Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will join defending champions Bhopal Leopards along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rewa Jaguars.

The women’s tournament will also feature two new teams — Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles — who will join Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

--IANS

hs/

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