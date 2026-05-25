May 25, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

Health Minister reviews Ebola preparedness, no case in India to date

Health Minister reviews Ebola preparedness, no case in India to date

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Amid the Ebola outbreak, Health Ministry, in close coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), DGHS, ICMR, Civil Aviation, Immigration authorities and other concerned Ministries and Departments, has strengthened surveillance and public health preparedness across the country, Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday.

Nadda reviewed preparedness and surveillance measures for Ebola disease in view of the recent outbreak in some parts of Africa.

He said “India has not reported any case of Bundibugyo Ebola disease till date.”

However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by the Africa CDC, the government is closely monitoring the Ebola situation in Africa and has proactively intensified surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution to safeguard public health, said the minister.

“Enhanced screening and surveillance measures have been initiated at international airports and other points of entry, and advisories along with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on screening, quarantine, clinical management, laboratory testing and infection prevention practices have been shared with all States and Union Territories,” hemmentioned.

Meetings have also been held with States/UTs and concerned stakeholders to review preparedness and response measures.

The Union Minister also directed the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to keep all necessary arrangements for tracking, testing, and surveillance in a constant state of readiness.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units and Airport Health Organisations have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance for unexplained febrile illness among international travellers and ensure prompt reporting and management of any suspected case.

Ebola disease is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever with a high mortality rate. At present, no approved vaccines or specific treatments are available for Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

—IANS

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