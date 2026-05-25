May 26, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

French Open: Wawrinka’s last campaign ends with emotional loss

French Open: Wawrinka’s last campaign ends with emotional loss (Credit: Roland Garros)

Paris, May 25 (IANS) Swiss star Stan Wawrinka bid an emotional farewell to the French Open on Monday as the 2015 champion bowed out of what is expected to be his final French Open campaign after a four-set first-round defeat to Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

The Swiss veteran, who has already indicated that he plans to retire at the end of the season, was hoping for one final memorable run on the Paris clay where he famously lifted the title a decade ago. Instead, his campaign came to an end in front of an emotional crowd on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Wawrinka went down 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in a contest that lasted just over three hours, but the scoreline only told part of the story as fans repeatedly rose to celebrate one of the most admired figures of his generation.

Despite temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, the stands remained packed for the former world No. 3’s final appearance at the French Open, with supporters roaring him on through every point.

The match itself carried flashes of the trademark grit that defined Wawrinka’s career. After dropping the opening set, the 41-year-old responded by taking the second before De Jong regained control in the third. The decisive moment arrived in the fourth set when the Dutchman unleashed a crushing forehand winner to break serve and move ahead 5-4.

Wawrinka, feeding off the energy of the Paris crowd, pushed desperately for a way back into the contest and even earned a break-back opportunity. At one stage, the physical toll of the battle left him sprawled on his back on the clay, gasping for breath. But De Jong held firm to close out the match and secure his place in the second round.

Once the match ended, attention shifted from competition to tribute.

Tournament organisers honoured Wawrinka with a special farewell ceremony, presenting him with a glass case containing a section of the French Open clay court. Tribute videos celebrating his career played across the stadium screens as several tennis icons paid homage to the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Among those sending messages were Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils.

“I am impressed by all that you accomplished. Enjoy your moment,” Federer said. Djokovic also paid an emotional tribute to the Swiss star.

“You have been so inspirational to me and for many other players. I’m very honoured to call you a friend,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

An emotional Wawrinka struggled to hide his feelings as he addressed the crowd after the ceremony. “It’s hard,” Wawrinka told the fans. “I don’t want to say goodbye to you here.”

Wawrinka’s French Open triumph in 2015 remains one of the defining moments of his career, when he defeated Djokovic in the final to capture the French Open title. Over the years, the Swiss star earned immense admiration for his fighting spirit, powerful one-handed backhand and ability to challenge the sport’s biggest names on the grandest stages.

Monday’s defeat may have marked the end of his French Open journey, but the reception he received in Paris underlined the lasting impact he leaves on the sport and on one of tennis’ most iconic venues.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Russia to summon head of Czech Embassy over detention of Hilarion Alfeyev

Russia to summon head of Czech Embassy over detention of Hilarion Alfeyev

All stranded passengers rescued safely from Gulmarg cable car project

All stranded passengers rescued safely from Gulmarg cable car project (Ld)

EAM Jaishankar, Japan FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Japan FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

Beijing: US President Donald Trump waves before boarding his aircraft following the conclusion of his visit to China, in Beijing, China on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@SpoxCHN_MaoNing)

Trump urges Pakistan to recognise Israel under Abraham Accords

Putin signs law permitting use of army to protect Russians abroad

Putin signs law permitting use of army to protect Russians abroad

‘From a young girl with dreams to representing India’: Harmanpreet expresses gratitude after receiving Padma Shri

‘From a young girl with dreams to representing India’: Harmanpreet expresses gratitude after receiving Padma Shri

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting of the Budget Session 2026, participating in a debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

Bengal: Trinamool MP questions I-PAC's poll strategy, blames outsiders for party setbacks (IANS Interview)

Canada negotiating trade pact with largest business delegation from India ever

Canada negotiating trade pact with largest business delegation from India ever

AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri after Champions League failure (Credit: AC Milan)

AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri after Champions League failure

Law schools must address falling standards, fake degrees concern: Lalit Bhasin

Law schools must address falling standards, fake degrees concern: Lalit Bhasin