May 26, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri after Champions League failure

AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri after Champions League failure (Credit: AC Milan)

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) AC Milan have sacked head coach Massimiliano Allegri after the club's failure to reach the Champions League, which has brought a premature close to an "unqualified failure" of a season according to the club owners.

Milan's chances of a return to the top tier of European club football were put to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari Calcio in their final match of the Serie A season. The Rossoneri dropped from third to fifth in the league table and as a result failed to reach the Champions League for a second season running.

As such Inter Milan, SSC Napoli, AS Roma and debutants Como 1907 were Italy's representatives in the Champions League, with Milan being relegated to the Europa League along with Juventus FC.

In their statement, RedBird Capital Partners - Milan's owners - claimed that the season had failed to reach the levels required.

"We've been at the top two of the league table for the vast majority of the season with legitimate hopes for winning the Scudetto," said the statement.

"Our inconsistent finish has completely undone the performance so far and this disastrous result in the last match has turned this into an unequivocal failure.

"It is now time for a total overhaul and a change of management within the football side of the operations."

The removal of Allegri follows a raft of departures from the club with CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada all leaving Milan with him.

The 58-year-old had been brought back to the club last year as a replacement for Sergio Conceicao. During his initial reign with the Milanese giants from 2010 to 2014, Allegri guided them to the Serie A title in the 2010-11 season along with lifting the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

Milan's season disintegrated at the end with seven of their last 14 league matches being lost with neighbours Inter Milan going on to win their second successive league title.

--IANS

hs/

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