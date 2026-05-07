May 07, 2026 2:22 PM हिंदी

Mphasis moves US court against Coforge over executive hiring, data misuse claims

Mphasis moves US court against Coforge over executive hiring, data misuse claims

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) IT services provider Mphasis has approached a US court alleging that rival Coforge violated contractual obligations by hiring its former senior executives and gaining access to sensitive client-related information, according to multiple reports.

According to reports, legal documents filed in March show that Mphasis has sought an injunction restraining Coforge from deploying two former Mphasis executives on projects linked to Charles Schwab, a client serviced by both firms.

The company has also requested the court to prevent any use of confidential business information allegedly obtained through those hires.

Moreover, the lawsuit also names former Mphasis Vice President Brijesh Khergamker and seeks to prevent him from working on Charles Schwab outsourcing operations through Coforge for a period of one year. Mphasis has argued that such employment breaches the terms agreed upon in his earlier contract with the company.

Mphasis has further alleged that Coforge secured an unfair business advantage by recruiting multiple senior employees who had access to strategic and client-specific information.

Besides injunctive relief, the company has sought monetary compensation along with legal costs and attorney fees.

Additionally, Coforge denied all allegations and intends to vigorously defend itself and its employee in the matter, while also evaluating potential counterclaims, according to reports.

Notably, similar disputes have surfaced in recent years across the IT industry. In 2024, Infosys filed a counterclaim against Cognizant, alleging anti-competitive conduct and executive poaching.

Earlier, in 2023, Wipro initiated legal proceedings against former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joined Cognizant, citing alleged violations of contractual commitments.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

India outpaces global peers in tech spending growth driven by AI: Report

India outpaces global peers in tech spending growth driven by AI: Report

Five new poliovirus cases detected in Pakistan's Karachi

Five new poliovirus cases detected in Pakistan's Karachi

Australian players to prioritise IPL 2026 over Pakistan ODIs: Report

Australian players to prioritise IPL 2026 over Pakistan ODIs: Report

Rights body flags surge in sexual violence cases in Bangladesh madrasas

Rights body flags surge in sexual violence cases in Bangladesh madrasas

From Namoh '108' Lotus, Buddha statue to Banarasi Silk: PM Modi presents cultural treasures to Vietnamese Prez To Lam

From Namoh '108' Lotus, Buddha statue to Banarasi Silk: PM Modi presents cultural treasures to Vietnamese Prez To Lam

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi (Photo Credit: Meena/Instagram)

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' shifted to June 19 release to avoid IPL clash

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' shifted to June 19 release to avoid IPL clash

IPL 2026: Inconsistent DC look to arrest slide against surging KKR (Preview)

IPL 2026: Inconsistent DC look to arrest slide against surging KKR (Preview)

‘Shocked and saddened’: Kohli mourns former U19 teammate Amanpreet Gill’s demise

‘Shocked and saddened’: Kohli mourns former U19 teammate Amanpreet Gill’s demise

NITI Aayog, policy roadmap, school education system

NITI Aayog provides detailed policy roadmap for India's school education system