MP gears up for Uniform Civil Code implementation​

Bhopal, April 9 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated steps toward implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to advance the vision of "One Nation, One Law." ​

A high-level committee, headed by a retired judge and including social activists, senior lawyers, university Vice-Chancellors, and legal experts, is expected to be constituted soon to draft the state's UCC Bill. ​

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the Home Department during a recent cabinet meeting and, while speaking at an event in Jabalpur, to fast-track the process, with an eye on a possible rollout by the end of 2026 or even before Diwali, sources said. ​

The department is actively studying the UCC models adopted by Uttarakhand (the first state to enact a comprehensive UCC in 2024) and Gujarat (which passed its UCC Bill in March 2026), analysing their implementation challenges, methodologies, and reports. ​

Detailed briefings have already been provided to the Chief Minister, the sources said. ​

The proposed five-member committee will oversee the drafting process, drawing lessons from similar panels in other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. ​

Officials noted that the Home Department will prepare the draft while ministers examine practical hurdles faced during UCC implementation elsewhere. ​

This marks a renewed push after an earlier announcement in 2022 by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that did not materialise at the time. ​

Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang strongly backed the move, stating that a uniform legal framework is essential for national unity and a secure future for all citizens. ​

He said the same laws must apply equally to everyone, without discrimination based on caste or religion. ​

Sarang criticised past Congress governments for dividing society and emphasised that the current efforts aim to correct historical imbalances by promoting equality for current and future generations. ​

The development has sparked political debate. Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Arif Masood criticised the government, arguing that it is using the UCC issue as a distraction from pressing problems like shortages of cooking gas and fertilisers. ​

He questioned the potential impact on people of different faiths and suggested the move could amount to injustice rather than progress, calling it mere "rhetoric" to divert public attention from real governance issues. ​

The Madhya Pradesh government's initiative aligns with broader national discussions on UCC as a step toward legal uniformity. ​

Uttarakhand and Gujarat have already enacted their versions, focusing on common rules for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships while addressing gender justice and equality. ​

As the committee takes shape, the process is expected to involve wider consultations. The government maintains that UCC will foster equality and national integration, while opposition voices warn against politicisation at the expense of immediate livelihood concerns. ​

This development positions Madhya Pradesh as the potential next state to move forward on the long-debated constitutional directive for a Uniform Civil Code. ​

--IANS

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