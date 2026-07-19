MP cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code Bill in historic Jagdishpur session

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) In a landmark decision, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during a special meeting held at Jagdishpur, a historic town near Bhopal once known as Islamnagar.

The venue, steeped in stories of valour and sacrifice, was chosen to underline the cultural and historical significance of the move.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing a press conference, described the decision as a tribute to the state’s glorious past and a step towards ensuring equality for all citizens.

He recalled the courage of Rani Kamalapati, who defended her dignity in difficult times, and linked the present decision to the spirit of sacrifice and national pride embedded in the soil of Jagdishpur.

He said the UCC Bill does not violate the fundamental rights of the citizens.

CM Yadav emphasised that the UCC would provide equal opportunities and rights to all communities, stating, “For us, whether Ramchandra or Rahim, everyone deserves equality. This law is a major step in that direction.”

He highlighted that before drafting the Bill, a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was formed, which conducted consultations across all districts and divisions of the state.

State-level discussions in Bhopal also included political parties and social organisations from diverse faiths.

However, CM said, Congress chose to stay away from any meeting.

The Chief Minister noted that while parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party, participated in the consultations, the Congress party chose to stay away. He criticised their reluctance, remarking that Congress has always struggled with the idea of “one nation, one law, one leader”.

CM Yadav further pointed out that the consultations revealed strong support among the Muslim community, with nearly 80 per cent of women and 40 per cent of men favouring the implementation of a uniform law.

“Many openly said that such a law would safeguard the lives of our mothers and sisters,” he added.

The Chief Minister underlined that the decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, built on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

He concluded that the UCC embodies the essence of Indian culture, which has always upheld equality, unity, and harmony.

The Bill will now be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session, marking a historic step towards legal uniformity and social justice in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

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