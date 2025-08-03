August 03, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy thanks her buddies this Friendship Day: 'I survived & still living coz of you'

Mouni Roy thanks her buddies this Friendship Day: 'I survived & still living coz of you'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy used social media to look back on the important role played by her friend during the journey we call life.

Commemorating 'Friendship Day' 2025, 'The Bhootnii' actress penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle saying, "As a sit in my bed inebriated with meds & incapacitated I only think of my friends, mostly my girlfriends and a few boys who have held me through in this journey of life & boy o boy are you guys magical. You all know who you are (and if you doubt it you aren’t em) I have survived and still living coz of you."

Thanking all of them for sticking by her side all these years, Mouni added, "So thaankkk youuu. I love you like I love my loon moon & the stars. Thank you besties. Happy friendships day. It’s not this day bit erry’day that I celebrate your being your existence. THANK YOU! P.s felt right today might delete it later. lol."

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in the forthcoming spy thriller, "Salakaar", slated to stream on JioHotstar from August 8.

Talking about her role in her next, Mouni shared that her character isn’t just brave, but complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient.

“This is one of the most emotional roles I’ve ever done. My character isn’t just brave, she’s complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient. She operates in a high-risk zone, but she also carries her personal trauma and history into every decision", she revealed.

Aside from Mouni, the drama also features Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Naveen revealed that "Salakaar" is one of those stories that stays with you.

“It’s layered, intense, and deeply rooted in sacrifice. As an actor, it gave me the chance to step into a world that operates in shadows, where choices are never easy and the stakes are always personal," he shared.

Set across two timelines - 1978 and 2025, "Salakaar" delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

More tired the Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Harry Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

5th Test: More tired Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, Sports Ministry honours Postmen in 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI Media

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Postmen

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Bangladesh: 637 people killed in mob lynching incidents from August 2024-July 2025

Bangladesh: Over 635 people killed in mob lynching incidents since August 2024, says report