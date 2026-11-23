New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Savitri Devi, recalling her unconditional love, the values she instilled in him and an emotional encounter with her after he embraced the path of renunciation.

In a heartfelt post on X, the Chief Minister dedicated his message to every mother, describing motherhood as the most beautiful emotion in the world and highlighting the irreplaceable place of a mother in everyone's life.

"This letter is addressed to every mother, without whom life would not exist. Without whom neither you nor I would exist. No living being would have an existence. This world would not exist. A mother is not merely the one who gives birth; she is the Mother of the Universe. Even God has a mother," CM Yogi wrote (in Hindi).

Remembering the importance of mothers in religious and spiritual traditions, he referred to the blessings of Mata Kaushalya at the time of Lord Shri Ram's departure for exile and how Lord Krishna was taken from the prison in Mathura to Gokul at his mother's wish.

He also recalled how a mother's values can shape a child into personalities such as Dhruva and Prahlad.

"A mother is someone who can take everyone's place, but no one can take a mother's place. A mother's affection is the most beautiful emotion in the world," he said.

The Chief Minister further reflected on the emotional void left by a mother's death, describing it as much more than the absence of a person.

"The absence of a mother does not merely mean that a person is no longer present in one's life; it is like the loss of emotional security, unconditional love and the deep shelter of a home," he wrote.

Recalling his mother as his first teacher who introduced him to the world of letters, Yogi Adityanath shared an emotional memory from the time he visited his ancestral home in Panchur, more than three years after embracing renunciation.

He recalled standing outside the threshold of his home in saffron robes, with a flood of emotions overwhelming him during his journey from Gorakhpur to Panchur.

As part of an important ritual in the tradition of renunciation, he called out for alms. Hearing his voice, his mother came outside but initially found it difficult to believe what she was seeing.

"Before my mother could say anything, I said, 'Mother, please give me alms.' My mother tried to compose herself and said, 'Son, what have you done to yourself? Was there any shortage of anything at home that you have to beg?'"

"I replied, 'Mother, renunciation is my duty. A yogi's hunger can only be satisfied through alms. Mother, I have not come here to stay, but to seek alms. Whatever you give me as alms will fulfil my purpose.'"

He said his mother's affection ultimately respected the resolve of her son, who had chosen the path of a monk.

Highlighting the importance of maternal reverence in Sanatan traditions, the Chief Minister said there were certain debts that could never be repaid, although one could certainly fulfil one's responsibilities.

"Sanatan values are nurtured by reverence for mothers. There are certain debts that can never be repaid. Yes, we can certainly fulfil our duties. After entering public life, I am trying to fulfil this very duty towards the women of the state," he wrote.

Appealing to people across Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said the true tribute to every mother would be to extend support to those who are neglected and deprived.

"The true respect for every mother would be for every resident of the state to resolve today that they will become a support for a mother who has no one, understand the pain of a deprived mother and bring a smile to the face of a suffering mother," he said.

CM Yogi's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

--IANS

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