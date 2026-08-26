‘Most important thing is to get the right people’: Steve Waugh on building Amsterdam Flames from scratch

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is embracing a new challenge in T20 cricket as co-owner of the Amsterdam Flames, with the inaugural European T20 Premier League set to begin and the Australian great keen to see how a franchise built from the ground up performs in its first season.

Waugh, who is experiencing the franchise side of T20 cricket from close quarters for the first time, said the process of putting together the Amsterdam-based side has reinforced the importance of having the right personnel, structure and preparation in place.

“It's fascinating for me to be involved in T20 cricket. I haven't really been up close and personal to it before. And I'm looking at the way the guys are training, and their tactics and the execution of their practices is really great to watch. So, I'm really enjoying it. But yeah, building a franchise is similar to building any team. You've got to get the right people. You've got to get the right structure. You've got to have a formulated plan.

“Preparation is really important. The most important thing is to get the right people. And so, that's what we really concentrated on when we built the team, the Amsterdam Flames, from scratch. We wanted people with good character, people who could work together. But obviously, you need talent as well. So, if you get all those things coming together with good management, then there's a chance of being successful,” Waugh told JioStar.

For Waugh, the appeal of the project extends beyond the opportunity to work with established international names. The Flames squad includes the likes of Steve Smith, Tim David and Ajinkya Rahane, but it is the prospect of lesser-known players making their mark that has particularly caught his attention.

“This is the first season, so it's very important to get the first season established and for it to be successful. There's some amazing cricket players here, and I've no doubt that the cricket that is going to be played will be of a high standard. So, I think it's got a huge chance of being successful. You'll see some superstars emerge. I'm just watching a young Canadian opening batsman hit the ball unbelievably well, and he's ready to showcase his skills on the world stage.

“That's what excites me. You have players of the calibre in our team, of the likes of Steve Smith, Tim David and Ajinkya Rahane, and then they're playing alongside these relatively unknown players from the rest of the world. They're going to be fast-tracking their progress. They'll have a blueprint for success. And you're going to see some names come out of this tournament that you've never heard before, but they're going to be potential superstars,” Waugh added.

The inaugural ETPL will provide a new platform for players from established cricketing nations to share a dressing room with emerging talent from less-established cricketing countries. Waugh believes that interaction could become one of the tournament's defining features.

For the Amsterdam Flames, the immediate priority will be establishing a competitive identity and creating an environment in which experienced players can help develop those still seeking recognition on the international stage.

Waugh's involvement gives the new franchise an experienced cricketing voice at the ownership level, but his focus ahead of the opening season remains firmly on the team's foundations and the opportunities the tournament can create for players yet to make their mark.

With the ETPL entering uncharted territory in its maiden season, Waugh sees the competition as a potential launching pad for a new generation of T20 cricketers, players who could emerge from relative obscurity and use the tournament as their first major step towards the global stage.

--IANS

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